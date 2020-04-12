Parcel Thief



I work in advertising and advertising comes in various forms. Among them, the poster is one of the oldest forms of advertising. It is also very local. It is said that it was in Paris that making and printing posters became art and then became the older version of spam - a nuisance. But that is another story.This poster is from Bhavani Shankar Road in Dadar. Dadar is a large wholesale and retail centre for garments and textiles. It is also the place where two major railways come together - The Western and Central Line. That makes it easy for traders and retailers from all over India to reach here easily and stock up for every season.About 9 years back, I took a train from Ernakulam in Kerala to Mumbai a month or so before the festival of Onam, which is a big festival in that state. As the train slowly crawled up along the coast to Mumbai, the empty train started filling up with people who seem to know each other. Listening to their conversations, I realized that they were all retailers with shops in malls in the towns we passed through. They were all on their way to Dadar or Mumbai to select their stock for the upcoming festival season. They place their orders and the wholesalers send their goods as parcels via trucks, buses or trains.This poster was pasted outside shops in Dadar from where the parcels are sent out around the country.Posters are extremely good for local communication. In today's digital world, most things you see on the time line are more or less posters and the best ones are always local.