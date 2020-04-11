Mumbai Paused Hashtags: #WalkEconomyHashtags are fun to coin, fun to play around with and for me, very important to find the images we upload without any limits into the virtual world.
#WalkEconomy is a tribute to the people who are the marching soldiers of the informal economy.
Book suggestion: The Strangeness in My Mind by Orhan Pamuk
This is the story of a man from Anatolia who comes to Istanbul and walks around the streets of the city selling yoghurt and Boza. Through his story, we also see the city of Istanbul through his lifetime.
In the above image could be a similar story too and shot in Cotton Green. The man who goes around sharpening knives and scissors in the Mill Districts of Mumbai.
As you know, this is a city with roots in cooton and textiles. The story of the scissors he sharpened over the ages is more than enough to tell the tales of this part of the city.
Cotton Green Gold.