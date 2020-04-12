Danda Village + Versova + Madh

Mumbai Paused Hashtags : TideLine and #IndianTideLineMumbai is an Island City and populated by a large number of people who are mostly islands themselves. While most people are closely connected to the place, the tides, their communities, many of them are like me - we are islands, privileged enough to be cut off from the larger reality that makes the world go round.
We are the ones who came to Mumbai to work and chase selfish goals - goals that are silly as well as big.
We are the people who do not have the bandwidth or interest to look at a world beyond our circle unless it has some use for us. Our interactions with the world is transactional. However, we expect the world to treat us as special. There is even an established system to ensure that this social distancing happens seamlessly.
What is modern life but distancing from the vagaries of nature. The construction of a perfect world for our convenience and that can be brought to its knees by a half-alive virus.
Tide Line
This hashtag documents places that I walk through on the edge of the island. The fringe of the city, open to vast open spaces and the place where most of our waste drains into.
It seeks the lives of people who live on the edge. Those who live with one foot on land. The bridge that brings in the fruits of the sea and adds to our diet.
It seeks people who have lives built around two clocks - the tide and the clocks of the city which are all now calibrated to the same time our smart clocks obey.
