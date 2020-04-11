Off Md Ali Road

LockdownI have been guilty of not writing enough on this blog. I have been lazily uploading images only and hoping that the hashtags, labels and location would be enough to tell the stories. However, the truth is that they are not enough.
Writing is a slow process, however fast your fingers fly and your brain can connect dots and string words into meaning. It makes one think. It throws up connections to observations and memories that are lost among the neurons, waiting to wither away, un-accessed.
I don't know how it works but maybe words are read by machines that are learning our thoughts and can be used by future generations to build a parallel living universe of memories.
Writing is like observing a city while walking as opposed to seeing it from a moving car. You may spot things, but you don't observe enough. You have a story to tell but the story is not deep enough.
I have been guilty of not writing enough.