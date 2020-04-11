Hashtag and their stories: #PurdahSysteminMumbaiPurdah system in Mumbai didn't begin as a hashtag but as a label on this blog. The trigger was the curtains found in country liquor bars on Shivdi. These curtains were excellent to stop people from outside to see who was inside but good for those inside to look out.
Soon I was noticing how curtains are used in the city by various people. For example, the curtains of BEST Bus Pass counters are made from the material that was used to cover the seat cushions in buses.
Look at more curtains of Mumbai.