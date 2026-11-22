#AamArtistGallery A quiet Deepavali remains.
Saw this outside a housing society in Mahalaxmi. A Diwali installation that takes you back to a much-loved piece of Mumbai’s (and other cities that had them) public transport history: the iconic BEST trailer bus.
The installation celebrates a familiar sight on Route 70 between Colaba and Dharavi in the 1970s and 80s. These giant trailer double-decker buses could carry over 100 passengers and were remembered for their roomy interiors, leisurely rides and coveted window seats.
They even made a memorable appearance in Amol Palekar’s Chhoti Si Baat.
Politicians love building tunnels for cars and metros for the future. But perhaps the city’s everyday commuters remember something else: the humble bus that connected neighbourhoods, carried thousands and took care of the last mile. Progress, after all, should not make us forget the journeys that made a city.
Conceived by Dinesh Shantaram Pednekar, with decoration by Sainath Kardekar and artwork by Mahesh Bhosale.
Top-Left Greeting
The fragrance of affection has bloomed,
The festival of joy has arrived,
[Prayer/blessing to God]
Happiness, [prosperity/health] ... to you,
Warm wishes for Diwali!
Main Text
Original Route From olden times, this regular bus runs between Colaba Depot and Dharavi [obscured: ~प] (Kala Killa). It was a very important route connecting South Mumbai [obscured] with major worker and residential settlements in Central Mumbai.
The Golden Era of Trailer Buses In the 1970s and 1980s, hugely long "double [obscured: ~डेकर] trailer buses" used to run on Route 70. The front engine section (tractor) and the rear double-decker carriage were joined by a large [obscured: ~जॉइंट/कपलर]. More than 100 passengers could travel at once in such a bus.
Passengers' Memories According to the memories of old-time Mumbaikars, these trailer buses on Route 1 (Mahim to Electric House) and Route 70 (Colaba to [obscured]) were quite spacious. Compared to other regular buses, crowds felt less severe in them, and sitting by the window to travel was a pleasant experience.
Place in Cinema These handsome red trailer buses of Mumbai appear in songs from Amol Palekar's famous 1970s film Chhoti Si Baat and in many Bollywood movies of that era.
Current Status Over time, due to road traffic congestion and technical reasons, BEST discontinued these giant trailer buses. However, Route 70 still operates under BEST. Today, modern single-decker regular buses run on this route between Colaba and Dharavi and keep alive this history connecting one end of Mumbai to the other.
Credits
Concept: Dinesh Shantaram Pednekar (spelled "दिनेश शां. पेडणेकर" on the banner)
Decoration: Sainath Kardekar
Art: Mahesh Bhosale