Madh Village



Mumbai Paused Hashtags: Dwarapalakas - Welcome signs to Mumbai homes and ghettos.

These hashtags were born to highlight how we mark our presence in a place to the outside world. It is like the clothes we wear, it is a marking of territory or expressing a cultural identity. It can be as a group or it can be as an individual but every door, doorway, corridor or a compound can have something to say.These two images are from the doors of homes in the fishing village of Madh, on the Island of the same name off the North West Coast of Mumbai.