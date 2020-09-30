APMC is in the news (or was) in the news after the controversial passing of a new Farm control or decontrol laws in Delhi. There was no sign of the same issue among the people who trade in Vashi APMC.
Maharashtra has other concerns about the farm bill, I guess. Contract farming and what the rules are, for example. We will have to wait and see how things will pan out.
However, reforms from Delhi in the last 6 years have not been half baked. The leaders have no appetite for real change and use them for petty rearrangement of things that allow a few people to game the system and make money.