Saki Vihar Road

#KYC #KnowYourCaste (Tracking upper-caste privilege on the streets of Mumbai)
For BJP affiliated caste supremacist vigilantes it is ok to openly call for the end of the Indian Union as agreed upon by Indians in our constitution. If any other community (whom they see as lower than them in their caste/class hierarchy) were to say something like this, they would be harassed and 'slapped' with sedition.
On the other hand, this is territorial pissing that communities use in almost all Indian cities. Groups put up boards, flags, statues, shrines, etc., to build invisible walls. If you have read Leila by Prayag Akbar, you can see how these walls can be imagined as something bigger.