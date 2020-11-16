When I posted this photograph on twitter, I used the caption "What is the spell for Choking to Death?"

Amulya Shruthi, the writer and poet from Bangalore replied that it called "Abra Cadaver".

You can read her amazing blog called Sewn Together, here.

Here is something she wrote about Bombay:

"I miss Bombay. At some point in my life, I’d dreamed of living in a city like Bombay. There’s a static of something disorienting and worn-down-to-primal, like the cobblestones of Causeway, in the light of Bombay. It tints the dust-motes off-camera, and the sweat on the faces of the men and women awe-struck, a little mouth-agape that they are in a Bombay sunset watching a whole piece of something larger, something with more spectacle than our selves being made. I no longer have the energy for Bombay; I say this with little-to-no self-pity. Cities sometimes change us and teach us who we are in different places, what of us still sticks and holds true. Cities lure us with who we could be. And many times we have tell these cities, oh well, maybe some other time."

