Hitler is a friendly bookseller who doesn’t stock Mein Kampf or similar books in his modest footpath bookshop next to Anand Bhavan Restaurant at King’s Circle, Matunga Central East.
He has a good collection of old books he sources from people around South and Central Bombay. He also has books that were withdrawn from circulation at People’s Library near Metro.
Here are a few images from his shop that I visited thanks to Pravin Subramanian, who is a book collector and avid birder. Hitler had found an old copy of a book he was looking for.
You can contact Hitler at +91 9892985583