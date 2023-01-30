Revisiting Mumbai
Monsoon 2010 Series: Holidays ahead.
The rain will stop sooner or later, but there's going to be a Ganesh and Eid holiday coming soon for sure. That's the reason, a temporary fairground is being prepared for the sunny days ahead.
However, if you ask the kids who study in Government Schools like these two brothers Abu Saad and Abdul, what they are doing on a weekday morning when they should be at school, they will all say that there are no classes because of the rain. And no, it's not because their school does not have a roof, it's because the teacher is on an extended holiday thanks to the rain.