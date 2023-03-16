A painter waits for work at India's street side daily labour exchange. He was one among about 50 people who congregate here every morning, 365 days a year.
Across India, in every city, there are designated spots where skilled and unskilled workers wait to be picked up by contractors. So if you are looking for skilled labour or if you have a skill that will earn you a day's work, this is where you should find what you need. In Mumbai, you will find these informal exchanges outside major bus stops, railway stations, and industrial estates
This is a typical picture of India's Daily Labour Exchange.
According to my friend Priyank, the unskilled workers are usually from UP and Bihar and they form a separate group outside MIDCs (Industrial estates). They do the risky jobs and the rate of compensation in case of death is Rs.10,000/- (unverified). The rate can't be very different across India.
Here are some pictures I clicked of a similar hub in Seshadripuram, Bangalore, couple of years back.