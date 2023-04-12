Kumbharwada

Book Recommendation: Alex's Adventures in Numberland by Alex Bellos.
This is an image I shot many months back while I was on an assignment in Dharavi. This lady was counting the number of pots she had baked on the walls of their soot covered workspace. I found the marks she used for taking stock interesting and wondered how bundling them as 5s would've made it a little more easier.
It was when I picked up the book named Alex's Adventures in Numberland by Alex Bellos that I realised that there are interesting stories behind how we count, how we add up and how the world can be explained through numbers. It also explained why I failed for the first time in Mathematics and why numbers make my head spin.
It also made me wish that I had read a book like this when I was in school and I could've given a copy of it to my teachers because from counting to explaining the limits of infinity (Yes. It's not as infinitely limitless in the way I thought it was).
If you hate numbers or know a child or someone in high school who has difficulties with understanding mathematics, please do pick up this book and read it/share it. Even if the numbers stump you, the amazing stories from the beginning of human history to the present and from around the world will keep you glued to the book.
Surprisingly, this is the book that people on the most crowded locals always asked me details about and took down the name. I found it at Strand. You can order it online.
It's never too late to initiate a friendship with numbers.