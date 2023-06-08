T-shirt reading in Mumbai - May 2023
A generation that grew up watching cartoons made in Japan and the West on television seem to have grown up, or so it seems to my dim boomer eyes.
Are they a generation comfortable with animation, animes and visual storytelling instead of the letters in books that captivated the earlier generations?
Maybe.
In the past few years, the clothes that this generation wears to express their individuality, interests and social networks lean towards the shows they stream on their phones whenever they have free time. I guess the reading of the current generation is not too different from Tokyo.
Here are the T-shirts worn by a generation in their early 20s or late teens on a Sunday on Marine Drive.