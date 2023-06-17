The Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS), the regional party that spearheaded the statehood movement, has an All India ambition reflected in its new name - Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS). The party reached out to people in the old Hyderabad Karnataka region in the recent Karnataka Elections, and now it is reaching out to people in Maharashtra. This state goes to the polls in 2024.
Here are a few images from Navi Mumbai, which has a large population of people from Telangana, that the party is reaching out for an event. The agenda of the meeting at Vishnudas Bhave Hall is to voice the concerns of the Banjaras, a community that has a presence across the three states: Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.