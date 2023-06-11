Sarsole Gaon
In the Sarsole fishing village of Navi Mumbai, the age-old practice of traditional fishing is gradually fading away. Initially, the village \ thrived on the outskirts, nestled against the ecologically diverse mangroves. However, the rapid urbanization of Navi Mumbai has encircled the village, altering its surroundings. Unfortunately, the detrimental effects of raw sewage, inadequately treated chemical waste, and sewage discharge from the city have resulted in a significant decline in the fish population.
In the heart of the village, along the main road that now resembles a bustling High Street intersecting the affluent Palm Beach Road, a member of the local fishing community can be seen drying Bombil, also known as Bombay Duck. However, the fish is no longer sourced from the waters surrounding Sarsole but instead purchased from Sassoon Docks in Mumbai. Sadly, the Bombay Duck, once found in these waters, is now absent. They are dried for his own consumption when monsoon comes.
A few tile-roofed homes from the old days remain. The fisherfolk now build multi-storied homes where their original homes stood and rent it out to new immigrants to the city. The rent in a village is lower than the high rises in other parts of Navi Mumbai.