Every Sunday Morning, the Armenia Church, one of the oldest churches in the Mumbai region, comes alive. A few Sundays back, friends and I wandered into the Church after seeing it open. We have only seen it shut on weekdays.
The service or Qurbana had ended for the day, and we spoke to Pramod, a member of the Church who shared this leaflet with us. He requested us to share this information on the world wide web.
This is the story of the Armenian Church.
St. Peter's Orthodox Syrian Christian Parish, Colaba.
Service held on all Sundays at the St Peters Church.
(Estd. 1796)
Ararat Building, Nagindas Master Road, Fort, Mumbai 400 023
A Brief History
Members of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, who migrated to Mumbai in the 1930s and 1940s used to attend Services at St Peters Church of the Armenian (Armenian Church), which was in existence since AD 1796
This Armenian Church is the oldest Oriental Orthodox Church in Mumbai and is the mother Church of all Orthodox Churches in Western India.
The present church structure as we see today was constructed in the year 1961.
Armenians who migrated to India for trade and business, particularly in Western and Central India established churches in various parts of India, including Mumbai. It is believed that the Armenian Church in Mumbai was established by relatives of one of the Queens of the Mughal Emperor, Akbar the Great.
The relatives of Queen Mariam were initially residing at Surat, then shifted to Mumbai and finally to Agra where the Queen lies buried at Armenian Cemetery.
The Armenian Church Mumbai Parish was functional from 1773 by initiatives of the Eknan family, Mrs. Rosy Eknan is the last member of the family who used to live in the apartment attached to the church building ‘Ararat’ in the present Nagindas Master Road, by the side of Bombay Stock Exchange, at Fort.
Late Mrs Nuvart Mehta and Mrs Jezebel Joshi (mother of Hindi film star - Tulip Joshi), the last of the Mumbai Armenians along with Mrs Rosy Eknan, were closely known to Dr Sunny Pariaram, whose initiatives and consistent efforts opened the doors to this ancient Church for us to conduct the services.
The Supreme Catholicos of All Armenians at Yeravan confirmed the status of Malankara Orthodox Church as their true sister Church and the first Service of our Qurbana was conducted by H. H. Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews II, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan on October 7, in the presence of our Diocesan Metropolitan H. G. Geevarghese
Mar Coorilos. Records say that the Congregation was conducting services earlier at the Afghan War Memorial Church at Colaba twice a month from 1964 till 1986. After a short interval, Services restarted at St Joseph School, near R. C. Church, Colaba in the year 1989 which continued till 1993.
Rev Fr. Abraham Joseph (1998 99). Rev. Fr. T. E. Issac (1998- 2000), Fv. Fr Thomas Varghese (2001-03), Rev. Fr. Scaria Varghese {2003.04), Rev. Fr. Abraham Joseph (2004-06). Rev. Fr. Laby George Panackamattam (2006-07), Rev. Fr. Scaria Varghese (2007-08), Rev. Jacob Thomas Karackkal (2008-10) and Rev. Ft. Prisquilas Peter (2010-12) served the Parish as Vicars. The present full-time Vicar of the parish is Very Rev. Yaunan Mulamoottil Cor-Episcopos.
Sunday School, Martha Mariam Samajam and Prayer Group are functioning regularly. Malankara Orthodox Church members who are residents of Sabha. Churchgate, Malabar Hil, Napean Sea Road, Peddar Road. Opera House, Kala Chowki, Mazagaon and distant suburbs of Malad, Borivali, Vasai. Nerul and Panavel have chosen to take membership here bore and the Diocesan Metropolitan has granted permission to give temporary dual membership at this Parish.
Being centrally located at the heart of the City of Mumbai, a stone's throw away from Flora Fountain (Hutatma Chowk) close to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and Churchgate (W.Rly), the Armenian Church has seen visiting Russian Orthodox and Armenian Orthodox Church members attend Sunday Services. The parishioners look forward to the sincere support from Orthodox Christians of the entire Greater Mumbai. and distant suburbs by their presence on worship days.
Armenian Church Mumbai has the unique privilege of the Visit of our Saints Parumala Thirumeni and Vattasseril Thirumeni (then Vattasseril. Geevarghese Malpan), and Dn. Sleeba (then Sleeba Mar Osthatheos) in 1895 during their stopover in Mumbai with their entourage on their way to Jerusalem. The blessings of both these Great Saints and
Spiritual fathers still prevail over the Church and it may be their wish then that the Malankara Orthodox Church is privileged now to have an ancient worshipping centre right in the heart of the city.
Vicar
Fr. Benjamin S. Philip
B-1/404 Lord Shiva's Paradise Chikanghar Kalyan (W) Mumbai - 421301.
M: +91 9820796485
Email: fibenphilip@gmail.com
Sunday Morning Prayer at 7.30 am
Holy Qurbana at 8.30 am
ഇത് ആര്മേനിയന് പള്ളിയുടെ കഥയാണ്.
കോളാബയിലുള്ള സെന്റ് പീറ്ററ്സ് ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് സുറിയാനിക്കത്തൊരു പാരിഷ്കാരം. സമസ്ത ഞായറാഴ്ചകളിൽ സെന്റ് പീറ്ററ്സ് ചർച്ചിൽ ആചരിക്കുന്നു. (എസ്റ്റാബ്ലിഷ്ഡ് 1796) അരാറത്ത് ബിൽഡിംഗ്, നഗിണ്ടാസ് മാസ്റ്റർ റോഡ്, ഫോർട്ട്, മുംബൈ 400 023 ഒരു ചെറിയ ചരിത്രം 1930കൾക്ക് അനുവദിച്ചുപോയ മലങ്കര ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് സുറിയാനിക്കത്തിലേക്ക് മുംബൈക്ക് മാറിയവരുടെ ചെറിയമൊത്ത ആർമേനിയൻ പള്ളിയാണ് എ.ഡി 1796 നും നിലനില്ക്കുന്നത്.
മുംബൈയിലെ ആര്മേനിയൻ പള്ളി മുംബൈയിലെ ഏറ്റവും പഴയ ഓരിയന്റല് ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് സഭയായിരുന്നുവെങ്കിലും, അത് പശ്ചിമ ഇന്ത്യയിലെ എല്ലാ ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് സഭകളുടെ മാതൃസഭയാണ്.
ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്ക് വാണിജ്യം മാറാനും വ്യാപാരത്തിനും ആര്മേനിക്കാരുടെ വലിയ ഭാഗം പശ്ചിമവും മദ്ധ്യഭാരത്തും അമേരിക്കയുടെ തലസ്ഥാനം മുംബൈയിലേക്ക് ഒഴുകുവാനും, മുമ്പേ കേരളത്തിന് തെരേസിയുടെ ഒരു രാണിയുടെ സന്നിധിയില് മുംബൈക്ക് ആര്മേനിയൻ പള്ളി സ്ഥാപിക്കപ്പെട്ടതാണെന്നാണ് വിശ്വസിക്കുന്നത്.
മൊട്ടാട്ടിയിലെ ഒരു രാണിയുടെ ബന്ധിതന്മാരായ ആര്മേനിക്കാര് മൊമ്പായി വാസംചെയ്തു, അന്തര്ജനത്തിലേക്ക് സ്ഥലം മാറ്റിപ്പോയി, അക്ബര് മഹാന്മാരുടെ ഒരു റാണിയുടെ പക്കാ ആര്മേനിയന് സമാധിക്ക് കാരണമായിരുന്നു മുംബൈയിലെ ആര്മേനിയൻ പള്ളി സ്ഥാപനം.
ആര്മേനിയന് പള്ളി മുംബൈ പാരിഷ്കരം 1773 മുതൽ നടന്നുവന്നിരുന്നു, അതിന്റെ ആദ്യ സ്ഥായിയായിരുന്ന രോസി എക്കണാന്റെ അപ്പാര്ട്ട്മെന്റില് ജീവിക്കുന്നത്. 'അരാറത്ത്' എന്ന പള്ളി കോട്ടയിലെ പക്കായ്ക്കായി നാഗിണ്ടാസ് മാസ്റ്റർ റോഡിന്റെ പക്കിലുള്ള മംഗലസ്ഥലത്തിലാണ് സ്ഥാനം പ്രാപിക്കുന്നത്, ബാംബേ സ്റ്റോക്ക് എക്സ്ചേഞ്ചിന്റെ പക്കിലും, ഫോര്ട്ട് എന്ന പട്ടണത്തിന്റെ പക്കിലും.
പഴയ മുംബൈ ആര്മേനിയനുകളുടെ അവസാനം നുവര്ത്ത് മേഹ്ത മേട്ടയും, ജെസബേൽ ജോഷി (ഹിന്ദി ചലച്ചിത്ര നടി - ട്യൂളിപ് ജോഷിയുടെ മാതാവ്), രോസി എക്കണാനും, ഡോ. സന്നി പരിയാരത്തിന്റെ പരിശ്രമങ്ങളുടെ ഫലമായി ഈ പഴുതുരകളില് ഞങ്ങള്ക്ക് സഭയെ സന്നിദ്ധീകരിക്കാൻ സാധിച്ചത്.
എറവാന്റുടെ എല്ലാ ആര്മേനിക്കൾക്കും മലങ്കര ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് സഭ അവസ്ഥ അവരുടെ പൂർണ്ണ സഹോദരസഭയായി സ്ഥിരീകരിക്കുകയും ഞങ്ങളുടെ വിശുദ്ധ കുർബാനയുടെ ആദ്യ സേവനം H. H. ബസേലിയോസ് മാർ തോമസ് മാത്യു II, കാതോലിക്കാസ് ഓഫ് ഇസ്റ്റും മലങ്കര മെട്രോപ്പോളിറ്റന് എച്ച് ജി ജീവര്ഗീസ് മാര് കൂരിലോസ് ഉപസമാധാനത്തിന് മുമ്പ് നടത്തിയതാണ്. അധികാരത്താളം പറഞ്ഞത് കാഴ്ചകുറിപ്പുകളിൽ കാണാം, സഭ സേവനങ്ങൾ 1964 ൽ മാസിക രണ്ട് തവണക്കായി കോളാബയിലെ ആഫ്ഘാൻ യുദ്ധസ്മാരക ചർച്ചിൽ നടത്തുന്നുവെന്ന് പറയുന്നു. ചെറിയ താമസംശേഷിച്ചു ശേഷം, 1989-ലെ വർഷം കോളാബയിലെ ആർസി ചര്ച്ചിന്റെ പക്കിലുള്ള സെന്റ് ജോസഫ് സ്കൂളിൽ സേവനങ്ങൾ പുനരാരംഭിച്ചു, 1993-ലെ വർഷം വരെ അവർ നടത്തുന്നതാണ്.
പാഠശാല, മാർത്ത മറിയം സമാജം മറിയും പ്രാർത്ഥനാസമൂഹം നിയമിക്കുന്നു. സഭയിലെ പുരുഷന്മാരും, മര്യാമ്മ മാരിയമ്മ പ്രദേശവും ഹിന്ദി സിനിമാ നടനായ ട്യൂളിപ് ജോഷിയുടെ മാതാവും മലങ്കര ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് സഭക്ക് ഉടമസ്ഥാനം എന്നാൽനിന്നും, തികച്ചും നിന്നും പ്രത്യേക അഭിമാനിക്കുന്ന മുംബൈ ആര്മേനിക്കാർ, പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളെ നടത്തുന്നതിനായി നമ്പര്ക്കാറുകളായിരുന്നു. പരിശ്രമങ്ങളുടെ ഫലമായിരുന്നു ഞങ്ങള്ക്ക് ഈ പ്രാചീന ചർച്ചിൽ സേവനങ്ങൾ നടത്താൻ സാധിച്ചത്.
മുംബൈയിലെ നഗരത്തിന്റെ ഹൃദയത്തിൽ സ്ഥിതിചെയ്യുന്ന ഏറ്റവും ചെറിയ അരാമേനിയൻ പള്ളിയാണ് ഭാഗമായിരിക്കുന്നത്. അടിസ്ഥാനപ്പെടുന്ന സ്ഥലത്ത് ഫ്ലോറ ഫൗണ്ടൻ (ഹുതാത്മ ചൗക്കി) അക്കാലത്ത് ആഗ്രഹിച്ച റഷ്യൻ ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് സഭാംഗങ്ങളും, ആര്മേനിയൻ ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് സഭാംഗങ്ങളും ഞായന്റെ സേവനങ്ങൾ സംസാരിക്കുന്നു. പാരിഷ്ക്കരങ്ങളും ദൂരവാസികളും തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കാന് കൂടുതല് മുംബൈയുടെ ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് ക്രിസ്ത്യാനികളുടെ സഹായം പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നു.
കൂടുതല് വിവരങ്ങള്ക്ക്, വൈക്കര്റെ സന്നദ്ധതയോടെ ബന്ധപ്പെടാന് സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്.
Fr. Benjamin S.
Philip B-1/404 Lord Shiva's Paradise Chikanghar Kalyan (W) Mumbai - 421301.
M: +91 9820796485
Email: fibenphilip@gmail.com
Sunday Morning Prayer at 7.30 am
Holy Qurbana at 8.30 am