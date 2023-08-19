Andheri / Versova

I am a copywriter who works for an agency from Monday to Friday. In May, at the peak of summer, when the temperature in Mumbai was hovering above 37 C with 80-plus humidity, we were shooting a couple of TV commercials for a brand called Nippo. You can watch them here - Ad 1 / Ad 2
At the shoot, I was endlessly fascinated by the yellow, flexible, airconditioning ducts that kept the actors, crew and us, the pampered agency people, cool.
In Bollywood lingo, they are called Anaconda and are inspired by the movie and the reptile.