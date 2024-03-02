Sophia College Lane

There’s something special about the journalists and storytellers who have graduated from SCM Sophia in Mumbai. Chances are that many of the most sensitive and brave women journalists, filmmakers, chroniclers of the city and life, writers, and public voices of reason today in Mumbai and even India are women who studied here at some point. The best thing is that they come from all over the country, not just from Mumbai.
The post-grad students of Social Communications Media at SCM Sophia had their annual exhibition of work at the beautiful campus in Mumbai last weekend. Note: They now accept male students too. One of their assignments is to make photo zines guided by Natasha Desai, who teaches them photography (and visual storytelling). Since I make zines about the city, Natasha invited me to spend a couple of hours speaking to them about zines and listening to their ideas and stories they wanted to convert as a zine. And now, after a few months, the zines are ready and displayed.
Learning to See.
The truth about seeing is that we all know the world differently and it reflects in the stories we tell. I was fascinated by how the students talked about the city and the world and how they took the form of zines. Seeing the world through younger eyes is a great way to discover the city anew.
The zines were presented with a bit of drama, guided by Nirmita Gupta who is the HoD of Advertising at SCM. As you can see below, it makes it an immersive and interactive experience.