Colaba + Fort

Last weekend, a long-time online friend and a popular Australian food blogger, TheModernDesi.co (originally from Mumbai and visiting her family here) wanted to meet up. Instead of a cafe, she chose a very popular walk led by Architect Nikhil Mahasur, and like that, we became tourists in our city.
Nikhil happens to be a fantastic storyteller. He knows his history and trade, and the city grows even more beautiful with every bit of information he shares. He had a lot to show and tell, but here are a few observations that I will use as an introduction to these postcard-like images:
Almost all the buildings you see here were built by Indians and their money. The architects were European.
European-sounding names were used to make the buildings attractive to affluent buyers and tenants, as they are used today.
The colonisers used old Gothic Revival or Gothic-looking building styles to project their power in India.
The styles are a kichadi or a pizza with fantastic Indian toppings and tasty avial in true Mumbaiya style.
These buildings were built before air conditioning, fans, and bright electric lights followed building rules that make them look charming to us today.
Most of the land around Gateway of India was reclaimed from the sea - between the two small islands - Colaba and Al Omani (after Omani seafarers and fishermen who called Mumbai home too). The British twisted that as Old Woman Island.
The name Apollo Bunder is a corruption of Palwa Bunder. Palwa is the name of the fish that was landed here.
You should go on the walk for details about the architecture and tens of other stories.