 A photograph I did not snap this morning:

The Black, Silk Feathered, Funeral

Saw a murder of crows

descend on a dying cat

hit by a reversing Mercedes.

Your ancestors

will get a great breakfast,

Savarnas.

And me?

No wailing,

no prayers.

I am a heartless atheist.

Only silence.

Surrounded by

the ancestral, silent

laughter of beaks

expecting warm meat.

Far away,

a honk.

Somewhere else,

a cuckoo sings for a mate.

Your ancestors blessed,

sterling examples of the chosen castes

They will feast well this morning.

Because

what is caste,

if not

a long appetite

with wings?





Play Me a Memory

………………………..

Connected a hark disk:

Corrupted.

.

Searched my phone:

Not here.

.

Connected to a cloud:

Disconnected.

.

Checked old chats:

Deleted.

I close my eyes.

.

I ask my mind: Play me a memory.

.

.

.

Ai Ai Yo…

You outsourced that…

a long time back.

Go play

and create new ones.



HypheNation

We dash hyphens  

They lower our bar  

They parse our truth  

It could be our bridge  

It could be our blade

Hindutva dash Islamists  

dash Zionists dash Red Zealots 

Let’s couple triple quadruple  

our slow train to doomsday

We dash hyphens  

They lower our bar  

They parse our truth  

It could be our bridge  

It could be our blade

The hyphen is not a scar  

it’s a leveller  

draws blood from both directions  

a quiet equaliser of rage  

and in its shadow  

not two sides or four  

but one face  

folded inward

We dash hyphens  

They lower our bar  

They parse our truth  

It could be our bridge  

It could be our blade

at
