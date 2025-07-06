There is this untiring evangelist wall painter who walks around Mumbai writing messages. He/she now paints bliss instead of bless. Maybe ‘God Bliss’ is the right descriptor for this land filled with religious 🥜 🥜
-God Bliss India-
Blessed bliss.
Blissfully blind.
Blind billions.
Billion deities.
.
Knees first.
Head low.
Chants learnt.
Questions unasked.
.
Gods many.
Voices few.
Rules fixed.
Caste given.
.
Bliss calls.
Blind follows.
Faith folds.
Eyes closed.
.
Crowd chants.
Cloud clears.
One stands.
We kneel.
.
Saffron robe.
Dad tone.
Man speaks.
Others fade.
.
Myths echo.
Truth drowns.
Gob glows.
Crowd grows.
.
Daily violence.
Loud chants.
Framed gods.
Fixed gaze.
.
He rises.
We wait.
Good days.
Never come.
.
Bliss calls.
Blind follows.
Faith folds.
Eyes closed.
.
Feet rush.
Gates shut.
Names blur.
Bodies fall.
.
Faith swells.
Crowds crush.
Lungs break.
Silent scream.
.
No count.
No face.
Blessed bliss.
Blissfully blind.