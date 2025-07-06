Talaash! Which part of Mumbai do you want to see?

LBS Marg

 


There is this untiring evangelist wall painter who walks around Mumbai writing messages. He/she now paints bliss instead of bless. Maybe ‘God Bliss’ is the right descriptor for this land filled with religious 🥜 🥜

-God Bliss India-

Blessed bliss.

Blissfully blind.

Blind billions.

Billion deities.

.

Knees first.

Head low.

Chants learnt.

Questions unasked.

.

Gods many.

Voices few.

Rules fixed.

Caste given.

.

Bliss calls.

Blind follows.

Faith folds.

Eyes closed.

.

Crowd chants.

Cloud clears.

One stands.

We kneel.

.

Saffron robe.

Dad tone.

Man speaks.

Others fade.

.

Myths echo.

Truth drowns.

Gob glows.

Crowd grows.

.

Daily violence.

Loud chants.

Framed gods.

Fixed gaze.

.

He rises.

We wait.

Good days.

Never come.

.

Bliss calls.

Blind follows.

Faith folds.

Eyes closed.

.

Feet rush.

Gates shut.

Names blur.

Bodies fall.

.

Faith swells.

Crowds crush.

Lungs break.

Silent scream.

.

No count.

No face.

Blessed bliss.

Blissfully blind.

