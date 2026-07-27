Migrant Gods Series - July 27. Paused to look at tis classic depiction of Ramdev Pir or Ramsha Pir from Western Rajasthan, who lived in the 14th Century. He is now a very visible deity in Mumbai thanks to his followers who migrated to Mumbai from Rajasthan, Kutch, Sindh and Gujarat and provider of a very popular name for the businesses they own. This roadside shrine is from Mulund Market. The man following Ramdev on the white horse is a Sufi named Harji Bhati who was a devout follower who lived 3-4 decades after Ramdev.