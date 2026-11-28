All India Jain Minority Federation
Lalit Gandhi, National President
Our warm invitation to witness a historic moment!
In the holy presence of the revered Guru Bhagwants of all four sects
Business loans of ₹10 lakh to help 500 young people become financially secure
Loans of ₹1 lakh to help 300 women stand on their own feet
Another 1,000 young people will get loans in the future
To:
Shri Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh
Respected President / Trustee
Jai Jinendra,
We are very happy and proud to tell you about a historic launch of welfare schemes for the Jain community. The schemes come under the Maharashtra Government's Jain Minority Economic Development Corporation. Their aim is to make the community's religious, social and educational institutions, and every section of the community, empowered, self-reliant and prosperous.
The revered Guru Bhagwants of all four sects, prominent dignitaries and representatives of the Jain community will attend this proud occasion.
Date: Sunday, 1 November 2026 | Time: 10:00 am
Venue: Aaradhya Bhakti Park, Police Hockey Ground, Vallabh Baug Lane, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai
This historic initiative will be written in golden letters in the history of the Jain community. It makes Maharashtra proud to be the first state to set up an independent corporation for the development of the Jain community.
This is not just an event. It is an important step that shows the way toward the organised development, empowerment and bright future of the Jain community.
We warmly invite your Sangh's president, trustees, office-bearers, representatives and the whole Sangh to come and witness this historic moment.
Organiser: Jain Minority Economic Development Corporation, Mumbai
As a representative of your Sangh, you are an important guide for the welfare, development and progress of the Jain community. Please take part in this sacred and historic work and give it your guidance and support. Your presence will be invaluable, so that eligible members of your Sangh and the whole Jain community can get the most out of this scheme and other welfare schemes in the future.
(In red) Please do join this programme, so that in the future we can easily get these loans for young people from your Sangh too.
Jai Jinendra