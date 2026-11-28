#GreatDroughtof2026 A banner to say AVOID BANNERS.
We understand his sentiment.
Translation:
A drought situation has arisen in Maharashtra.
Mindful of this, and out of social responsibility and concern for our farmer brothers, the providers of our food,
I am cancelling my birthday celebration on 21 November.
I request my well-wishers, friends and family not to put up any birthday banners.
To receive your good wishes and blessings, I will be at the Zaver Road office in the evening, 5:00 to 8:00.
Please do not bring flower bouquets when you come.
Shri Vinod Kamble
President, Saksham Pratishthan (Saksham Foundation) |